Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,833,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 244,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,784,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.48. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $237.13 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

