Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Bought by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,004 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.16% of Robert Half International worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 264,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,623 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Shares of RHI opened at $109.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $120.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Article: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.