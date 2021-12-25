Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Trading 10.1% Higher

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)’s stock price traded up 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 40,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 74,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.

About Riverside Resources (OTCMKTS:RVSDF)

Riverside Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in Mexico. Its projects include Los Cuarentas Gold-Silver, Cecilia Gold-Sliver, Sandy Gold, Peñoles Gold-Silver, Tajitos Gold, and Ariel Copper-Gold. The company was founded by Warwick George Smith and Murray Seitz on July 4, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

