RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) Holdings Raised by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RFCI) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.66% of RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEARCA:RFCI opened at $24.92 on Friday. RiverFront Dynamic Core Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.48.

