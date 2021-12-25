Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,834 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,704 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,447 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RIO shares. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $66.21 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.75 and a 200-day moving average of $73.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

