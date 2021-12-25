Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Express by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,691,683 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,045,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after buying an additional 314,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,716,089,000 after buying an additional 255,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after purchasing an additional 254,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,898 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP opened at $164.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $127.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. American Express has a 12 month low of $112.10 and a 12 month high of $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.41 and a 200 day moving average of $168.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens increased their price target on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.78.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

