Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Invests $492,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $162,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 232,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,435 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,167 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $54.97 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.