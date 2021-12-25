Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 750 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 49.7% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 336,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,238,000 after purchasing an additional 111,759 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 1.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,337 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 129 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.08, for a total transaction of $31,615.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $170,192.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,847 shares of company stock worth $26,742,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP stock opened at $159.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.16. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $146.43 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -33.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on COUP. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $337.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $280.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $326.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.38.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

