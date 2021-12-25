Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 3,750 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1900 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $58.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $55.51.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.35%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 18,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,049,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $448,851.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,282 shares of company stock valued at $5,319,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.