Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Up 3%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)’s share price was up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.90 and last traded at $11.90. Approximately 2,867 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 396,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

A number of analysts have commented on RYTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $614.27 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 482.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

