Reviewing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) & XL Fleet (NYSE:XL)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Worksport has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XL Fleet has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Worksport shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Worksport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of XL Fleet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Worksport and XL Fleet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 XL Fleet 0 2 0 0 2.00

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 173.97%. XL Fleet has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.22%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Worksport is more favorable than XL Fleet.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Worksport and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $350,000.00 140.75 -$1.19 million ($0.43) -6.79 XL Fleet $20.34 million 26.12 -$60.61 million $0.23 16.57

Worksport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XL Fleet. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XL Fleet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -1,058.05% -29.90% -26.64% XL Fleet 208.03% -12.77% -10.48%

Worksport Company Profile

Worksport Ltd. designs and distributes pickup truck covers called tonneau covers throughout the United States and Canada. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

XL Fleet Company Profile

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station. In addition, the company offers charging and power management solutions, and Electrification-as-a-Service, which would finance and manage vehicles, powertrains, charging systems, on-site power, and energy storage systems while charging customers on a usage and time basis. It also offers XL Link, an electrification analytics platform. The company offers its products under the brand names of XLH, XL Plug-In, XLP, XL GRID, and XL ELECTRIC. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

