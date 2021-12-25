Reviewing iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) & Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL)

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) and Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get iSpecimen alerts:

This table compares iSpecimen and Charles River Laboratories International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iSpecimen $8.18 million 12.39 -$4.65 million N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International $2.92 billion 6.37 $364.30 million $7.74 47.70

Charles River Laboratories International has higher revenue and earnings than iSpecimen.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.2% of iSpecimen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.1% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Charles River Laboratories International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for iSpecimen and Charles River Laboratories International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iSpecimen 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories International 0 2 10 0 2.83

Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus target price of $417.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.95%. Given Charles River Laboratories International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories International is more favorable than iSpecimen.

Profitability

This table compares iSpecimen and Charles River Laboratories International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iSpecimen N/A N/A N/A Charles River Laboratories International 11.58% 23.14% 8.36%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories International beats iSpecimen on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc. provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations. The company develops and operates iSpecimen Marketplace, a proprietary online marketplace platform that connects medical researchers who need access to subjects, samples, and data with hospitals, laboratories, and other organizations who have access to them. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, in vitro diagnostic companies, and government/academic institutions. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support. The Research Models & Services segment comprises of the production and sale of research models, and also offers services designed to support its client’s use of research models in screening non-clinical drug candidates. The Discovery & Safety Assessment segment offers discovery and safety assessment services, both regulated and non-regulated, in which it include both in vivo and in vitro studies, supporting laboratory services, and strategic preclinical consulting and program management to support product development. The Manufacturing Support segment provides endotoxin and microbial detection, avian vaccine and biologics testing solutions. The company was founded by Henry L. Foster in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.