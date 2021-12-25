Reviewing ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) & Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.57, meaning that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Genel Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Genel Energy $159.70 million 2.88 -$416.90 million N/A N/A

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Genel Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ECA Marcellus Trust I beats Genel Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC. The company was founded by Nathaniel Philip Victor James Rothschild, Anthony Bryan Hayward, Julian R. Metherell, and Tom James Daniel on April 1, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

