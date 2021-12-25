Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 833,107 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 27,474 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in NIKE were worth $120,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its position in NIKE by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 34,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,065 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 15,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in NIKE by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in NIKE by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 89,031 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.81.

In related news, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 260,126 shares of company stock valued at $42,122,747 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $165.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.69 and a 200 day moving average of $160.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.44 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

