Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 12,984 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.5% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Chevron worth $139,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 53,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 12.5% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 17.6% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $887,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.24.

Chevron stock opened at $116.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $106.37. The firm has a market cap of $224.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $83.89 and a 1-year high of $119.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.