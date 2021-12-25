Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $176.43 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 792,050 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 39,316 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of Retirement Systems of Alabama’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Visa were worth $176,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the second quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,037 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $216.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.10 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $417.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.73.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.