Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Up 4.4%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 20.80 ($0.27). Approximately 11,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 195,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.93 ($0.26).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 58 ($0.77) to GBX 52 ($0.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The firm has a market cap of £220.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa. The company is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals.

