Research Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9,490.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.