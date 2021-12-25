Reef (REEF) Trading Up 21.4% Over Last 7 Days

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Reef has a market cap of $339.11 million and $44.05 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Reef has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Reef coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0208 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Reef alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $191.96 or 0.00376934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004972 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00043041 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00007477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 16,112,552,172 coins and its circulating supply is 16,297,552,172 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Reef Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reef should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reef Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reef and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.