REDW Wealth LLC Sells 82 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

REDW Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM opened at $157.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.94. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.57 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

