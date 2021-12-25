Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.73) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

