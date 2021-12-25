Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 9,400 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a GBX 9,400 ($124.19) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($100.41) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($83.23) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,170 ($94.73) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($79.27) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($75.31) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 7,115.45 ($94.01).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($76.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($105.96). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

