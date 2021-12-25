Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 132,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,448,000 after acquiring an additional 88,572 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 472.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Raymond James by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,599,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,577,000 after buying an additional 503,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $99.40 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $61.68 and a 52 week high of $103.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

