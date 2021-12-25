Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,193 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $58,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Shopify by 2.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,031 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 2.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Shopify by 5.8% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in Shopify by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 77,341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its position in Shopify by 25.0% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,648.50.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,439.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.46. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,005.14 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,491.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.