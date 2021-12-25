Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 564,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $41,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in D. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,295,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,610,000 after purchasing an additional 226,822 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $663,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Shares of D stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.69. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,817 shares of company stock worth $436,614. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.