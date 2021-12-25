Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,217,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,139 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $358,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $168.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $163.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. The company has a market cap of $442.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

