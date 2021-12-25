Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 6,380 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $46,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after acquiring an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after acquiring an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,271,629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD opened at $204.69 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $144.50 and a twelve month high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.50.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

