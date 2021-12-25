Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 25,982 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $51,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $308.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.44. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $211.92 and a 1-year high of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.573 dividend. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th.

