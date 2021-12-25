Raymond James & Associates Purchases 44,137 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 733,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $65,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $93.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $80.92 and a twelve month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.