Raymond James & Associates Purchases 27,212 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,212 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $83,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.23 and a 52-week high of $114.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

