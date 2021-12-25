Raymond James & Associates Has $71.99 Million Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 244,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $71,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 8.2% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total transaction of $3,812,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $340.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $237.13 and a 1-year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $336.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.48.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

