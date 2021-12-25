Raymond James & Associates Buys 3,758 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.11% of AON worth $68,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AON by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,857,000 after acquiring an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AON in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AON by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,309,000 after acquiring an additional 33,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 200 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.89.

AON opened at $292.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $200.65 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $300.44 and its 200-day moving average is $278.55.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.78%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

