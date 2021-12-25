Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,876 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Twilio were worth $59,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 140.3% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,958 shares of company stock worth $26,026,040. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWLO. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $450.46.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $267.17 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $235.00 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $337.22. The company has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 1.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

