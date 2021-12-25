Raydium Price Hits $7.63 (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $610.09 million and approximately $55.18 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $7.63 or 0.00015080 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00056242 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.23 or 0.07993105 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00008949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,601.86 or 0.99961203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00072756 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00053022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,922,889 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.