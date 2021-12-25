Raven Protocol Hits 1-Day Volume of $344.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 22% against the dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $4.51 million and approximately $344.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Raven Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,050.98 or 0.07987728 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00009449 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,821.37 or 1.00209555 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00073214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00053681 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,494,272,006 coins. Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.