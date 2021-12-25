Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

RANJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

RANJY opened at $33.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.42. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. Randstad had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Randstad will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad Company Profile

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

