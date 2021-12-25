Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rambus’ earnings. Rambus posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Rambus had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

In other news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $49,910.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,474,000 after acquiring an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,120,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,964,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 72,634 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,713,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,637,000 after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 896,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,247,000 after purchasing an additional 50,806 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMBS stock opened at $28.96 on Wednesday. Rambus has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

