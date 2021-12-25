Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RADIUS GLBL INF is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. RADIUS GLBL INF is based in New York. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James raised Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of RADI opened at $16.20 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $273,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,309,863 shares of company stock valued at $21,244,584. Corporate insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 4.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 0.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 235,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 13.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 16.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

