Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $159.91.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,888,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 537,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $71,174,000 after buying an additional 103,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DGX opened at $167.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.17. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $173.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

