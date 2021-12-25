Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Holdings Decreased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QRVO. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Qorvo by 44.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 50.9% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Qorvo by 4.0% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 1.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 7.3% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $152.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.17 and a fifty-two week high of $201.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Qorvo from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.14.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

