Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Lowered by William Blair

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 21st. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GGG has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

GGG opened at $78.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.91. Graco has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $80.98. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 10.8% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 165,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Graco by 68.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Graco by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graco by 4.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $47,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

