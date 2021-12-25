Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Holdings Lowered by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. Stephens began coverage on Q2 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Q2 from $96.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.70.

QTWO opened at $81.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.55 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.91 and a 12-month high of $148.56.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, COO John E. Breeden sold 498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $38,226.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,875,566 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

