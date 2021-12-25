Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.87. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%.

CHK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.57.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $69.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,437,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $4,398,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 214.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,017,000 after purchasing an additional 512,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

