Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Independent Bank in a research report issued on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Independent Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 30.55%. The company had revenue of $53.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of IBCP opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.33 million, a P/E ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average of $21.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,814 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 86.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 23.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,256 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Independent Bank by 1.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 94,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.