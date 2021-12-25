Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wingstop Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Wingstop in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.63. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wingstop’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $171.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.72.

WING opened at $172.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.36. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.49 and a one year high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 68.69%.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $3,322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $3,480,276 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WING. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wingstop by 1,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Wingstop by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.