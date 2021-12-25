Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.71. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day moving average is $47.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,046,312,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,503,764,000 after acquiring an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $902,947,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after buying an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after buying an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

