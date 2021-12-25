Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Stock Price Down 10%

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO)’s share price dropped 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 105,746 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 80,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Q BioMed, Inc operates as a biomedical acceleration and development company. It focuses on acquiring and in-licensing pre-clinical, clinical-stage and approved life sciences therapeutic products. Its products include Strontium-89, MetastronTM, QBM-001, Uttroside-B, and MAN 01. The company was founded by Enrique Navas on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

