ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.71.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRQR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRQR. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,948,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRQR opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $411.68 million, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.37. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $9.46.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.00% and a negative net margin of 3,747.12%. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

