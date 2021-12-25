PRIZM Trading 10.4% Higher This Week (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $11.60 million and approximately $436,717.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PRIZM alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001469 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 12,758.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00000056 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Keeshond Coin (KSH) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,924,350,739 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . PRIZM’s official message board is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PRIZM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PRIZM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.