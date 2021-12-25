Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the second quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 36.7% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $228.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $227.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.77. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.37, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

In related news, EVP Machiel Duijser sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.75, for a total value of $323,433.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,991 shares of company stock worth $12,823,269. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.