Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 530.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 580 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,271,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755,382 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,785,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,909,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $452,612,000 after acquiring an additional 815,054 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 854,346 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $202,541,000 after acquiring an additional 429,443 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 299.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 468,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $111,155,000 after acquiring an additional 351,597 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cigna from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.04.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $225.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.38. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.88 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.41 EPS. Cigna’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.81%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

